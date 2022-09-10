Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $30.00.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.