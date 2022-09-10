PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $14.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates.”

