Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) versus Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Financial Analysis

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) and Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Perimeter Solutions and Showa Denko K.K., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Showa Denko K.K. 1 0 0 0 1.00

Perimeter Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.74%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Showa Denko K.K..

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A Showa Denko K.K. $12.34 billion 0.25 -$105.15 million $1.44 11.39

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Showa Denko K.K.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Showa Denko K.K. has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Showa Denko K.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A Showa Denko K.K. 2.28% 6.28% 2.21%

Summary

Showa Denko K.K. beats Perimeter Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Showa Denko K.K.

(Get Rating)

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene. The Chemicals segment offers functional chemicals, which include polymer emulsion and unsaturated polyester resins; industrial gases, including liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen; basic chemicals, such as liquefied ammonia, acrylonitrile, and chloroprene rubber; electronic chemicals; and coating materials. The Inorganics segment offers graphite electrodes and ceramics, such as alumina and abrasives. The Aluminum segment offers rolled products, which include high-purity foils for capacitors; specialty components, such as cylinders for laser beam printers, extrusions, forged products, and heat exchangers; and beverage cans. The Electronics segment provides hard disks (HDs), SiC epitaxial wafers for power devices, compound semiconductors (LED chips), and lithium-ion battery (LIB) materials. The Showa Denko Materials segment offers electronics materials, including epoxy molding compounds, die bonding materials, CMP slurries, and anisotropic conductive films; printed wiring boards materials, which include copper-clad laminates and photosensitive dry films; mobility components comprising plastic molded products, friction materials, powder metal products, and carbon anode materials for LIB; energy storage devices and systems, including automotive and industrial batteries; diagnostics and regenerative medicine products, as well as engages in the contracted manufacturing activities. The Others segment is involved in the provision of building materials and general trading business. Showa Denko K.K. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

