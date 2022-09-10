Perry Creek Capital LP Sells 100,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Perry Creek Capital LP trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 0.9% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perry Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of HST opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

