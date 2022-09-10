Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 11th.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey Quartermaine bought 127,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.66 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$210,946.16 ($147,514.80). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 149,076 shares of company stock valued at $244,066.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

