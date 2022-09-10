Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,915 ($35.22) and last traded at GBX 2,875 ($34.74). Approximately 128,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 150,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,840 ($34.32).

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.90, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 10.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,659.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,665.48. The firm has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 285.79.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

