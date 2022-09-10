Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 175,479 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $388,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,363.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $141.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

