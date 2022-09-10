Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 21,780 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $74,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

NYSE:NKE opened at $110.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.65. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

