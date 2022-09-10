Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 4,879,945 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $426,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,252,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,083 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,199 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $43.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

