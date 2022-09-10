Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,181,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,511 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $100,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $89.90 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

