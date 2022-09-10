Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 194,905 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $102,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 30,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 306,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

PFE stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

