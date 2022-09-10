Personal Capital Advisors Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 246,680 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $121,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 20,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

