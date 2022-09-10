Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $234,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.