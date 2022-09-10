Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $130.06 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $130,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MA opened at $335.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.