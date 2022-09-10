Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $65.36 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $65,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 333,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after buying an additional 165,233 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 21,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

