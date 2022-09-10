Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $70.15 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 692,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,661 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $70,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06.

