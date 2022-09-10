Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $77.80 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $77,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $206.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.56.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

