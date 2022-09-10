Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $81.49 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $81,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NEM. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

