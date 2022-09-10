Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $88.06 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $88,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,723.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,526.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,461.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,719 shares of company stock valued at $10,246,870 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,837.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

