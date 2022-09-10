Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $64,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $316,325,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $129,128,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $109,841,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.69.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

