Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 19,652 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 795,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $94,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

ABT stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.