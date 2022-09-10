Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 511,547 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,732,908 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 511,547 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $61,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

