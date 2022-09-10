Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 17,130 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 863,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $78,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after buying an additional 1,953,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

