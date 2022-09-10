Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 257,476 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,272,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $788,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $95.81 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

