Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 33,309 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,814,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,309 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $316,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 12,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

AAPL opened at $157.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

