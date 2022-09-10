Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 4,876 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 663,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $98,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Nucor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $143.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Insider Activity

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.