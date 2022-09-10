Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 8,259 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 340,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $75,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $300.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $302.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 135.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.78.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

