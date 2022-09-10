Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,022 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $608,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.