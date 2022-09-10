PFS Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.29 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

