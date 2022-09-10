PFS Investments Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.78% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $78,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 398.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

