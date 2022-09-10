PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 483,582 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,582 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.0% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.78% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $107,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $38.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

