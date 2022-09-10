Phala Network Price Reaches $0.10 (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,341.67 or 1.00086262 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036390 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,250,000 coins. The official website for Phala Network is phala.network. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Buying and Selling Phala Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data.”

