Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Tops $30.00 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $30.00 million and approximately $175,228.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00095020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00074469 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00033116 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000272 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.