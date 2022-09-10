Phoneum (PHT) Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phoneum (PHT) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $71,720.45 and $7.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,601.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00058549 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00067752 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005536 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00076455 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 coins. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum.

Phoneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

