Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $36.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PHR. Citigroup upped their price target on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Phreesia by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

