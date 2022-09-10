Phuture Price Tops $0.0253 (PHTR)

Phuture (PHTR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Phuture coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phuture has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Phuture has a total market cap of $649,117.46 and $11,849.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Phuture Profile
Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.
Buying and Selling Phuture
