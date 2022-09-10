Pickle Finance (PICKLE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $825,331.00

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $825,331.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00007169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.04 or 0.99935510 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037014 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

