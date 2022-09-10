Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $82.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 59.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 267.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,804,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 860,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.