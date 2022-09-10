Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002190 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $91.86 million and approximately $103,354.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00302624 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00121970 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00077885 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,871,925 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

