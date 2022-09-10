PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $189,031.82

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $189,031.82 and approximately $9.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00301059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00121890 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077736 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

