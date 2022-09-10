Pitbull Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pitbull has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pitbull has a market capitalization of $23.94 million and $1.40 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pitbull alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.66 or 0.99775032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036481 BTC.

About Pitbull

PIT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s official website is pitbull.community. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.

Pitbull Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pitbull should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pitbull using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pitbull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pitbull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.