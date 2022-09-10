Pivot Token (PVT) Market Cap Tops $147,501.63

Pivot Token (PVT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $147,501.63 and approximately $846,524.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pivot Token

PVT is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Pivot Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

