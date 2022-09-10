Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $61.11 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $78,692,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 355.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,752 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,825,000 after acquiring an additional 846,128 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after acquiring an additional 748,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

