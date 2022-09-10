Planet Labs PBC (PL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. On average, analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PL. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

