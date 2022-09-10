PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $29,390.90 and approximately $4.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

