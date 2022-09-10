PlatON Market Cap Hits $25.19 Million (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, PlatON has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatON has a total market cap of $25.19 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,601.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00058549 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00067752 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005536 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00076455 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,370,780 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.