PlatonCoin (PLTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $113.11 million and approximately $2.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatonCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin (PLTC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,099,391 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

