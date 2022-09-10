PlayAGS (AGS) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PlayAGS to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of PlayAGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PlayAGS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PlayAGS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 1 3 0 2.75 PlayAGS Competitors 49 160 383 6 2.58

Volatility and Risk

PlayAGS presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.88%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 33.71%. Given PlayAGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than its peers.

PlayAGS has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS’s peers have a beta of -0.53, suggesting that their average share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PlayAGS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $259.70 million -$22.57 million -11.22 PlayAGS Competitors $1.60 billion $104.56 million 21.92

PlayAGS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PlayAGS. PlayAGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -7.66% -33.94% -1.89% PlayAGS Competitors -119.14% -15.22% -10.50%

Summary

PlayAGS beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

