Playcent Price Reaches $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Playcent has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $438,204.81 and approximately $24,104.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. The official website for Playcent is playcent.com. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

