PlayGame Trading Down 2.2% This Week (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $262,033.59 and $390.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world.The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

